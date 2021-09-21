Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.56% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,655.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 354,078 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,273,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,916,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 747.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 80,887 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

