Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,364 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $312.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $316.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.29. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $212.22 and a fifty-two week high of $332.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

