Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 28,762 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.93% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 521.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $96.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.79.

