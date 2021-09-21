Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 39,868 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,868 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,082,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,511,000 after acquiring an additional 715,398 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,493 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter.

SPSB stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.29.

