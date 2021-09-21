Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 45,413 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 31.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,413 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 42.5% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 377.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

