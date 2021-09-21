Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to C$34.00 at Raymond James

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cameco has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 814,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Cameco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 56,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 379,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

