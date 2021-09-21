Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$160.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNI. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.56.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.01. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.4827 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

