Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $120.00 at Stephens

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.56.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $128.41.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

