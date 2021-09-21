Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$155.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNR. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$139.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.53.

TSE:CNR opened at C$146.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$139.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$125.00 and a 1 year high of C$161.15.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at C$12,082,809,832.37. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,177,795 shares of company stock valued at $996,047,951.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

