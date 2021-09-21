Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.28. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.65.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $65.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $58.17 and a 12-month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 389.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,873,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,989,773,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937,349 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,820,740 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

