Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$116.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$212.18.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of CP stock opened at C$83.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$90.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$224.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. The stock has a market cap of C$55.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of C$77.41 and a twelve month high of C$100.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.