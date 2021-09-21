Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in August

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,138,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the August 15th total of 856,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,423.0 days.

CDNAF opened at $144.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.44. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $175.03.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$242.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.63.

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. operates as a general merchandise retailer for gasoline, automotive, sports and home products. The firm operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT and Financial Services. The Retail segment comprises of the living, playing, fixing, automotive, seasonal & gardening, apparel and sporting goods categories.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.