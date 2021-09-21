Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CU. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.78.

TSE:CU traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.95. 352,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,701. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.32. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.96 and a one year high of C$37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.85.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

