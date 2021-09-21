Canadian Western Bank (CWB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Canadian Western Bank (TSE: CWB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2021 – Canadian Western Bank was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.25.

9/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$45.00. They now have a “sector peform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$41.00 to C$45.00.

8/31/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its “$42.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

8/17/2021 – Canadian Western Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of TSE CWB traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.74. 144,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,606. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$23.72 and a 52 week high of C$37.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$263.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 33.62%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer James Jeffrey Bowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total value of C$74,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,559 shares in the company, valued at C$94,713.71. Also, Director Irfhan Abdulaziz Rawji acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.16 per share, with a total value of C$341,563.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$654,947.05.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

