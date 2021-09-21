Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Has $22.26 Million Position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,884,863 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. Costamare comprises about 10.3% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Costamare were worth $22,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Costamare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after buying an additional 28,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 52,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Costamare by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after buying an additional 496,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costamare by 352.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,086,678 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Costamare by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE CMRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.38.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

