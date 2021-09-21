Capital One Financial Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Friday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $79.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.49.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,760,000 after buying an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,835,000 after buying an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,712,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

