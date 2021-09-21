Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Acquires 421 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 153.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $217.47. 795,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,333,330. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average is $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

