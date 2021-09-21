Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Buys 539 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.76. 3,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $681,731.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,298 shares of company stock worth $7,414,412 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

