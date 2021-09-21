Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 0.9% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after acquiring an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,150,000 after acquiring an additional 658,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $94.38. The company had a trading volume of 188,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,174. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.