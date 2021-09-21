Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.62. 33,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.36. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $365.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.29.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

