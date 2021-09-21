Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.98. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $87.70. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.