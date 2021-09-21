Cascadia Advisory Services LLC Sells 193,666 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Cascadia Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,666 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,571,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,257,000 after acquiring an additional 601,487 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,550,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,037,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,179,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 859,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after purchasing an additional 164,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTBD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 141,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

