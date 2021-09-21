Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cellectis by 36.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Cellectis in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the second quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.71. 12,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,168. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $623.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

