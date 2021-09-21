Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CLTFF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Celtic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

