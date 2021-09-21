Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of CLTFF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Celtic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.
Celtic Company Profile
Featured Article: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.