CENAQ Energy Corp’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CENQU)

CENAQ Energy’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. CENAQ Energy had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CENAQ Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CENQU opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. CENAQ Energy has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

