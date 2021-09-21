Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.00. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.15 and a 12 month high of C$12.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

