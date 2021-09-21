Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Update

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBR opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.88. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

