Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

