Charter Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Charter Trust Co. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Charter Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 655,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,246,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. The stock has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.