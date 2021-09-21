Charter Trust Co. Sells 1,910 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after buying an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after buying an additional 1,454,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,810,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.72. 193,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,105. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.35.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

