Chiliz (CHZ) Hits One Day Volume of $247.12 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $247.12 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00052998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00127775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00043704 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,911,077,904 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

