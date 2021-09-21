Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,884.33 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,172.29 and a twelve month high of $1,940.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,582.06. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.76.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

