Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHYHY shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $22.54 price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.54.

CHYHY opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

