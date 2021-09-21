Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.06.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
CB stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,176. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53.
Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.
In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Amundi bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.
