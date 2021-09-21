Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

CB stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,176. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Amundi bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at about $288,969,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 286.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,455,000 after acquiring an additional 869,978 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 57.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,712,000 after acquiring an additional 482,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,761,000 after acquiring an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

