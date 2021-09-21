Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,009,223 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.65. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.07 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

