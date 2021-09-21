Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 3,293 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,345,000 after purchasing an additional 143,882 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,412,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,780,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

