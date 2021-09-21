Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 5,733 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Rollins by 58.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 116.7% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

