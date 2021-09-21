Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at about $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after purchasing an additional 155,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $82.71 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

