Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $542,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in STERIS were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 675,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of STERIS by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,162,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STE stock opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.