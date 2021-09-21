Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 542,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $250.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $272.54.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $480.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.88.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

