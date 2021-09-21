Cigna Investments Inc. New Reduces Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Hologic were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Hologic by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

