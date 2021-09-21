Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 313 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 62,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of AVY stock opened at $212.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $115.77 and a 52 week high of $228.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.