Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 440 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,640 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $237,431,000 after buying an additional 177,949 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% in the first quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $231,935,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,352,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,595,000 after buying an additional 141,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Argus lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.40.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

