Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.90.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $235.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

