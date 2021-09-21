Citadel Trading Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $73,677.71 and $4.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

