Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $990 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.72 million.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $640.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Benchmark started coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In related news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,006. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Citi Trends stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 215.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Citi Trends worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

