Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Globe Life worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $87.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.