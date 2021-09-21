Citigroup Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

