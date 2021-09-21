Citigroup Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

XMMO stock opened at $84.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $89.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.37.

