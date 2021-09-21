Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 28,691 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hexcel worth $11,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 11.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.12 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

